Man fatally shot at birthday party at The Strat identified

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said early Saturday that investigators believe a birthday party in the room led to an altercation when several shots were fired.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed at a birthday party at The Strat on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 33-year-old man killed at a birthday party at The Strat on Friday.

Brandon Tucker of Las Vegas died of gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called to the hotel around 10 p.m. Friday after a report of gunshots. They found Tucker dead in a hotel room, police said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said early Saturday that investigators believe a birthday party in the room led to an altercation when several shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.