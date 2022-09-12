Man fatally shot at former girlfriend’s house identified

Corey William Wilson was fatally shot Friday inside a home in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road and El Capitan Way.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man fatally shot after a fight in his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Corey William Wilson, 36, died at University Medical Center on Friday from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Wilson was fatally shot around 6 p.m. Friday inside his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road and El Capitan Way.

His ex-girlfriend told police she was in a physical altercation with Wilson and called her current boyfriend for help, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the scene.

After arriving at the home, Johansson said, the man got into a fight with Wilson and shot him. Wilson was not armed when he was shot, police said.

The boyfriend was detained at the house Friday evening, according to Johansson.

No one was arrested in connection with Wilson’s death as of Monday, according to booking logs.

