79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Homicides

Man fatally shot at former girlfriend’s house identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2022 - 10:03 am
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near Wes ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man fatally shot after a fight in his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Corey William Wilson, 36, died at University Medical Center on Friday from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Wilson was fatally shot around 6 p.m. Friday inside his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road and El Capitan Way.

His ex-girlfriend told police she was in a physical altercation with Wilson and called her current boyfriend for help, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the scene.

After arriving at the home, Johansson said, the man got into a fight with Wilson and shot him. Wilson was not armed when he was shot, police said.

The boyfriend was detained at the house Friday evening, according to Johansson.

No one was arrested in connection with Wilson’s death as of Monday, according to booking logs.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Republicans may finally be starting to get it
CARTOONS: Republicans may finally be starting to get it
2
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
3
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
4
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
5
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A SWAT vehicle and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue ambulance outside the home of Clark County Public ...
Timeline of events leading to Jeff German’s slaying

Here is a timeline of events that preceded the death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.