Homicides

Man fatally shot at house party in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 10:36 pm
 
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a homicide on Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a homicide on Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a homicide on Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man was shot at a house party Saturday night on the northeast side of Las Vegas.

Officers received more than a dozen calls around 9:45 p.m. reporting gunshots on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, where a man in his early 20s was found in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said the man had been at the party less than 15 minutes before he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe several other partygoers ran off before police arrived. Spencer said police are looking for any witnesses to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

“We have very limited information at this point regarding any potential suspects,” Spencer said around midnight. “There were a lot of people at the party, however we don’t have any information right now regarding a suspect so I urge anyone to please reach out.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

