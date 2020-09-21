98°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot at motel near Las Vegas Strip

Police give details on homicide at Las Vegas motel (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide at Motel 6 in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 10:53 am
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 1:18 pm

A man was shot to death outside a motel room near the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. at the Motel 6, 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near Tropicana Avenue. Spencer said officers found the man dead on a balcony of a second-floor room.

The man’s name was not immediately known by authorities.

Witnesses said two men were seen running from the motel shortly after the shooting.

“We believe we have one of the males detained nearby,” Spencer said. “We are still looking for the other outstanding male.”

Spencer said the man who was shot arrived at the motel in a Dodge, walked to the room and “at that point there is a confrontation between the deceased and somebody inside.”

Las Vegas police blocked off access to the motel’s parking. At least 15 officers were observed in the parking lot, and several detectives and crime scene analysts were also on scene.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

