Man fatally shot at motel near Las Vegas Strip

Police were called to a Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive just before 10 a.m. Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide at Motel 6 on 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue, on Monday. Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide at Motel 6 on 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue, on Monday. Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide at Motel 6 on 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue, on Monday. Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide at Motel 6 on 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue, on Monday. Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide at Motel 6 on 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was shot to death outside a motel room near the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. at the Motel 6, 5085 Dean Martin Drive, near Tropicana Avenue. Spencer said officers found the man dead on a balcony of a second-floor room.

The man’s name was not immediately known by authorities.

Witnesses said two men were seen running from the motel shortly after the shooting.

“We believe we have one of the males detained nearby,” Spencer said. “We are still looking for the other outstanding male.”

Spencer said the man who was shot arrived at the motel in a Dodge, walked to the room and “at that point there is a confrontation between the deceased and somebody inside.”

Las Vegas police blocked off access to the motel’s parking. At least 15 officers were observed in the parking lot, and several detectives and crime scene analysts were also on scene.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.