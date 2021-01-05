65°F
Man fatally shot at New Year’s Eve party identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 1:04 pm
 
North Las Vegas police investigators work the scene of a fatal shooting near the intersection of Bruce Street and Colton Avenue in North Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
North Las Vegas police investigators work the scene of a fatal shooting near the intersection of Bruce Street and Colton Avenue in North Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The scene of a fatal shooting near Losee Roa dand West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 31-year-old man shot and killed in the first homicide police have investigated this year in the Las Vegas Valley.

Lazareo Jones, 31, was fatally shot early Friday during a New Year’s Eve party, the North Las Vegas Police Department said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

Officers were called about 4:15 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block of North Bruce Street, near Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, after multiple people reported a shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found Jones suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives believe that during a the party, Jones and another man got into a fight over a gun. A third person then walked up to them and shot Jones, police said.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if anyone has been arrested in connection with Jones’ death. The shooting marked the first homicide investigated by law enforcement in Clark County in 2021, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

