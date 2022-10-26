Man fatally shot at North Las Vegas bus stop

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Police responded after a report of a shooting at a bus stop and found a man believed to be in his 30s with a gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died, Cuevas said.

Anyone with information may call 702-633-91111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.