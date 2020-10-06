Man fatally shot at western Las Vegas house party identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed early Monday outside of a house party in western Las Vegas.

He was Kevin Martinez of Henderson, the coroner’s office said. He was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home after police were called about 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 500 block of Captains Hill Road, a residential area near Durango and Alta drives, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Martinez died at the scene from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

“What we have learned was that there was a house party,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday. “We are trying to determine if the victim was on his way to the house party or if he was leaving from the house party. That is still up in the air.”

The house party didn’t involve a temporary rental, he said. The party had lasted “several nights in a row,” but it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Spencer said the shooter, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, confronted Martinez and then drove away from the home in an “unknown vehicle” after the shooting.

Anyone with any information may contact police at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

