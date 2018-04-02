Man fatally shot by officers had violent past, police say

The man Las Vegas police killed Thursday at an apartment complex had a history of domestic violence. Christopher M. Gatewood, 39, had been arrested twice on domestic violence charges, police said Monday.

Police were called about 11:45 a.m. Thursday to Siegel Suites, 2000 Paradise Road, after a woman reported a domestic disturbance at an apartment. Arriving officers found the woman had been beaten and that a man inside was armed with a knife and possibly was suicidal.

“According to the victim, Gatewood told her, ‘If you call the cops, I’m going to hurt them or make them shoot me,’” Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank told reporters Monday.

Officers knocked on the door several times and heard Gatewood yelling inside, police said. Gatewood slightly opened the door and showed the knife to officers. He ignored several commands to drop the knife and lunged toward officers, police said.

Two officers shot at Gatewood a combined 12 times about noon, police said. Preliminary evidence shows Gatewood was hit 11 times in the close-range shooting. Another officer shot Gatewood with a stun gun at the same time. Gatewood died at the scene.

After the shooting, investigators found evidence of methamphetamine use in the apartment and a self-inflicted knife wound on Gatewood’s wrist, Hank said.

On Saturday, the department identified the officers who shot Gatewood as Rafael Camacho and Kenshin Rose, both 28.

Camacho, who has been with the department since 2014, shot eight times. Rose, who joined the department in July and is still in field training, shot four times.

This marked Metro’s fourth police shooting this year. At this time last year, Metro had investigated two police shootings.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.