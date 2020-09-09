Man fatally shot by police at Summerlin home identified

Police were called at 9:10 p.m. Sunday to the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, after a report of a domestic dispute.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police in Summerlin on Sunday.

Seth Holliday, 40, of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called at 9:10 p.m. to the 10300 block of Timber Willow Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, after a report of a domestic dispute, Metropolitan Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said Sunday night.

Investigators believe the man was stabbing a woman with a knife at the Summerlin home, police said.

An officer fired one shot through a screen door and then Holliday fell. Splinter said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to University Medical Center with “numerous lacerations,” but was in stable condition.

Metro typically releases the identity of the officers within 48 hours of a police shooting, but the information was still unavailable Tuesday night.

