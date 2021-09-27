Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

A man was shot and killed late Saturday in central Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunfire on the 4700 block of Tara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the man was involved in an quarrel in the street before the shooting, during which “multiple rounds” were fired, Metro said.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

