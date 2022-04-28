Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

Police were called to an area near Decatur Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard at 3:56 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called to an area near Decatur and Charleston boulevards at 3:56 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said later that the man had died. Police were expected to release more information at an evening briefing.

The intersection of Decatur and Charleston was shut down indefinitely while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

