83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Draft 2022
Homicides

Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2022 - 4:28 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2022 - 4:55 pm

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called to an area near Decatur and Charleston boulevards at 3:56 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said later that the man had died. Police were expected to release more information at an evening briefing.

The intersection of Decatur and Charleston was shut down indefinitely while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
2
2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark
2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark
3
Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention
Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention
4
NFL gives preview of red carpet stage, draft theater in Vegas
NFL gives preview of red carpet stage, draft theater in Vegas
5
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
By / RJ

Officers were called to the area of West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.