Man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2022 - 5:03 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., around 4 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin. The man died at University Medical Center.

Goodwin said no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

