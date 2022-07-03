Man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West Oakey Boulevard around 4 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven, 1601 W. Oakey Blvd., around 4 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin. The man died at University Medical Center.

Goodwin said no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.