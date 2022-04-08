75°F
Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 8:51 pm
 
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was found dead Thursday night in North Las Vegas after a shooting, police said.

The homicide investigation was ongoing at an apartment complex near the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The victim was believed to be in his 30s and was found around 6 p.m. with an “apparent gunshot wound,” Cuevas said.

He said no suspect has been arrested.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

