Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

The man died at University Medical Center.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

North Las Vegas police responded about 3:20 a.m. to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Pecos Road, Officer Alexander Cuevas said Tuesday.

The man, who was only described as being in his early 20s, later died at University Medical Center, Cuevas said.

Cuevas said the investigation was ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.

