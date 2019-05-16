Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas home ID’d

Michael Ray Jamerson, 48, of North Las Vegas, was found suffering from a gunshot in his North Las Vegas home Tuesday night. Police have not made any arrests.

(Review-Journal file photo)

The man who was shot and killed in his North Las Vegas home Tuesday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Ray Jamerson, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 4900 block of Harold Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Bruce Street. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

While showering Tuesday night, Jamerson’s 12-year-old son heard a loud bang go off inside his home, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt has said.

Too afraid to step out of the bathroom, he called 911 for help.

Police told him to stay in the shower until officers arrived, Leavitt said.

Near the front door, inside the laundry room, officers found Jamerson dead from a single gunshot wound. The two lived together, and no one else was home with them at the time of the shooting, Leavitt said.

As of Thursday morning, homicide detectives had not identified a suspect or a motive, and no arrests had been made.

Two things, Leavitt said, were ruled out early in the investigation: The man’s death did not appear to be a suicide, and his son is not a suspect.

“This was definitely a targeted attack,” Leavitt said, noting that police found no signs of forced entry at the scene. “He didn’t walk into a burglary or anything like that.”

Jamerson’s siblings are taking care of the boy.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.