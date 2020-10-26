50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas ID’d by coroner’s office

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 11:10 am
 
Updated October 26, 2020 - 11:21 am

A man who was fatally shot Saturday in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

DeAndre Harris, 31, died of a perforating gunshot wound of the abdomen, the coroner’s office said Monday morning. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Saturday, police found Harris suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the 4500 block of Whelk Place in North Las Vegas. He later died at University Medical Center.

Anyone with additional information can call the department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 dead after passenger strikes woman riding bike in east Las Vegas
2 dead after passenger strikes woman riding bike in east Las Vegas
2
Jon Gruden hints that change is coming to Raiders defense
Jon Gruden hints that change is coming to Raiders defense
3
Strong winds buffet Las Vegas Valley as cold front arrives
Strong winds buffet Las Vegas Valley as cold front arrives
4
Las Vegas luxury home market on fire
Las Vegas luxury home market on fire
5
Man in custody in connection with ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
Man in custody in connection with ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST