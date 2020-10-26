Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas ID’d by coroner’s office

A man who was fatally shot in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A man who was fatally shot Saturday in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

DeAndre Harris, 31, died of a perforating gunshot wound of the abdomen, the coroner’s office said Monday morning. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Saturday, police found Harris suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the 4500 block of Whelk Place in North Las Vegas. He later died at University Medical Center.

