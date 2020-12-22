Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas identified

Police were called to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street around 2:25 p.m. Friday and found him dead with a gunshot wound.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot Friday in North Las Vegas.

Marvin King, a 33-year-old Las Vegas man, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called to Brooks Avenue and Revere Street around 2:25 p.m. Friday and found King dead with a gunshot wound.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said there were no updates as of Monday night and no arrests had been made.

