Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas identified

A man shot and killed Thursday at a North Las Vegas apartment complex was identified as Ronald Moore, 34, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

North Las Vegas police responded about 6 p.m. to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive and found Moore dead.

The following day, police announced that Byron Manning, 24, was booked on a count of murder in the Las Vegas Detention Center.

North Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Manning is due in court Tuesday morning.

Police did not disclose a possible motive, and only said Manning was arrested without further incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

