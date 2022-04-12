Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas identified
North Las Vegas police responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive.
A man shot and killed Thursday at a North Las Vegas apartment complex was identified as Ronald Moore, 34, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.
North Las Vegas police responded about 6 p.m. to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive and found Moore dead.
The following day, police announced that Byron Manning, 24, was booked on a count of murder in the Las Vegas Detention Center.
North Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Manning is due in court Tuesday morning.
Police did not disclose a possible motive, and only said Manning was arrested without further incident.
Additional details were not immediately available.
