Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot to death in North Las Vegas on Friday.

Police tape at a homicide scene in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street near Allan Lane and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene, police said. (North Las Vegas Police)

A man was shot and killed Friday night in North Las Vegas and a woman was arrested.

Emily Ezra, 40, is suspected in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street, near Tropical Parkway and Allen Lane, around 8 p.m., according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

“Detectives believe this is not a random act of violence,” police said Saturday morning.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Police did not provide a motive in the killing.

Ezra was booked into the North Las Vegas Detention Center, but her court information was not immediately available Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 702-633-9111.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.