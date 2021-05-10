Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 3200 block of Lava Avenue around 5:40 p.m. in response to reports that a man had been shot.

The officers arrived at the same time as medical personnel, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

