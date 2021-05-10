83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2021 - 6:35 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 3200 block of Lava Avenue around 5:40 p.m. in response to reports that a man had been shot.

The officers arrived at the same time as medical personnel, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
3
Station Casinos looks — again — to develop long-held property
Station Casinos looks — again — to develop long-held property
4
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
5
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST