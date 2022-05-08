Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in northeast Las Vegas, police said.
At around 8:30 p.m., a man was chased through the parking lot of a gas station near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Walnut Road, by another man with a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.
He said officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man died at a hospital.
The shooter was seen running from the area, according to Everett.
No further information was available.
