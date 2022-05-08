77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2022 - 10:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m., a man was chased through the parking lot of a gas station near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Walnut Road, by another man with a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

He said officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man died at a hospital.

The shooter was seen running from the area, according to Everett.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Formula One buying land near Strip for $240M
Formula One buying land near Strip for $240M
2
Raiders release veteran running back
Raiders release veteran running back
3
Raiders president says he was fired for reporting hostile work environment
Raiders president says he was fired for reporting hostile work environment
4
Graney: Better or worse, Davis wiping slate clean with Raiders
Graney: Better or worse, Davis wiping slate clean with Raiders
5
Progressive slot jackpot pays off $108K at Henderson casino
Progressive slot jackpot pays off $108K at Henderson casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST