Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas on Friday night, police said.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue, near East Washington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man died at University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim went to a home on Valley Forge to confront someone about an ongoing dispute over money. During the confrontation, an unknown person arrived in a vehicle and shot the man before fleeing the area, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victim.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.