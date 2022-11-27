Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

The third homicide of the day occurred in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

A Metro squad car and crime scene tape at the scene of a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive near Marion Drive and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in the street in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive, near Stewart Avenue and Marion Drive. A 20-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

Police believe the man was in a vehicle with two other people and was followed by another vehicle to Ballantine Drive.

A white vehicle pulled up alongside the victims’ vehicle and started firing. As the three people exited, the driver was struck and collapsed on the street, according to Valenta.

Valenta said the white vehicle fled the scene and that it was unclear how many people shot at the victims.

The killing was the third homicide under investigation by police on Saturday.

The first homicide was north of downtown in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue in the early afternoon. The second was east of the Strip near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street in the early evening.

