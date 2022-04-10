Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night
Suspect taken into custody on I-15 after vehicle pursuit.
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in northeast Las Vegas
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard. At around 10:20 p.m., a man approached a parked vehicle and fired several rounds, hitting a man inside the car, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.
The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
Everett said officers located the suspect after a woman downtown called police saying a man had pointed a gun at her. After a vehicle pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard.
No further information was available.
