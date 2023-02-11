51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 

A man was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. A man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lines form: Too early to tell what pipeline leak will mean for Las Vegas gas
Lines form: Too early to tell what pipeline leak will mean for Las Vegas gas
2
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
MSG Sphere aims for fall opening, but secrecy remains
4
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
5
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 suspect flees homicide scene in northeast Las Vegas
1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 suspect flees homicide scene in northeast Las Vegas
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say
Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Las Vegas business owner remembered for being ‘full of life’
Las Vegas business owner remembered for being ‘full of life’
Woman fatally shot inside her apartment, boyfriend detained by police
Woman fatally shot inside her apartment, boyfriend detained by police