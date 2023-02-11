Man fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street.

A man was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. A man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

No further information was available.

