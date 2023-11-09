Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas
The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. near Gowan Road and Hualapai Way.
Two people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in northwest Las Vegas.
At around 9:10 p.m., a man was found shot near Gowan Road and Hualapai Way. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.
Another person arrived at a different hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.
