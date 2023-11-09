55°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 11:09 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in northwest Las Vegas.

At around 9:10 p.m., a man was found shot near Gowan Road and Hualapai Way. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

Another person arrived at a different hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

