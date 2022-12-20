Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man that was shot to death Thursday in an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was fatally shot in an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Jordan Fox, 30, who died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Fox was killed on Thursday around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment complex near 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court, near North Decatur Boulevard.

No further information was available.

