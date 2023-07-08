103°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 10:31 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2023 - 2:44 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died from a gunshot wound Friday about two blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip after police found him lying in a parking lot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police dispatchers received a call at 5:04 p.m. about a shooting in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, between the Allure Las Vegas Condos and the Golden Steer restaurant west of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find the man, who was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An initial investigation by police determined the victim had been in a parking lot when and unknown male shot him and fled the scene.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

