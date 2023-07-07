103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man fatally shot in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 4:05 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in west Las Vegas Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
4
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
CARTOONS: The one area where Biden outshines Trump
5
Hellmuth arrives dressed as ‘Greatest Showman’ at WSOP Main Event
Hellmuth arrives dressed as ‘Greatest Showman’ at WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
1 injured in east valley shooting
1 injured in east valley shooting
Coroner IDs man fatally shot by northwest valley homeowner
Coroner IDs man fatally shot by northwest valley homeowner
One hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting
One hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified