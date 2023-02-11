46°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Friday, Feb. 10, ...
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson briefs the media about a homicide investigat ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson briefs the media about a homicide investigation in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot inside his garage in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. inside a gated apartment complex in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot inside his garage. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

“We don’t know what led up to the shooting,” Johansson said.

He said a man was seen running from the area where the shooting took place.

“We have stopped somebody, a person of interest, related to this that is possibly our suspect but right now we’re in the process of confirming that,” Johansson said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

