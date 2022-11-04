62°F
Man fatally shot inside home near west Las Vegas

By Sabrina Schnur and David Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2022 - 4:49 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Kipling Street around 12:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 200 block of Kipling Street around 12:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was fatally shot while working inside a home Friday afternoon near west Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue after reports of a shooting inside a home, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A man in his 40s was found inside the home with a gunshot wound and he died at the scene, Johansson said.

He said the home was being prepared to be sold and several people related to the owners had been doing work on the house.

“The victim is related to the owner of the house and they were working on the house,” Johansson said. “We do not believe that they lived at the house.”

He said it was unknown if the victim was shot by someone inside the home or by someone outside. Johansson said the shooting appeared to be isolated and related to “something connected within this family.”

No one was in custody related to the shooting, he said.

“By all accounts it sounds like our suspect arrived somehow, either on foot or in a vehicle, and they’re not here right now,” Johansson said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

