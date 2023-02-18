57°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot outside downtown Las Vegas house party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 1:18 am
 
Updated February 18, 2023 - 5:24 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot outside a downtown Las Vegas house party late Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they responded to a residence near the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, near North Bruce Street, at around 11:10 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Police said a manarrived at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

No further information was available Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

