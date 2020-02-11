Man fatally shot outside east Las Vegas liquor store identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot in front of a liquor store on Saturday in the east valley as 27-year-old Elliod Engeda.

Police investigate a homicide in a shopping center at the intersection near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside an east Las Vegas Valley liquor store.

He was 27-year-old Elliod Engeda, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Engeda was shot Saturday in front of Your Stop Liquors, a convenience store at 820 E. Twain Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Officers were called just after noon to the store’s parking lot after report of gunfire, and police found Engeda with multiple gunshot wounds, holding a handgun, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday.

The 27-year-old died at the scene. Detectives determined the shooting happened after a fight between Engeda and two other men, police said Sunday.

“A few minutes” after officers arrived at the store on Saturday, a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, which is about a mile from the scene.

Police said Sunday that detectives believe the man was involved in the shooting, and he was taken into custody. As of Tuesday morning he has not been identified.

It was unclear if police had identified the second man involved in the fight with Engeda.

Engeda was a person of interest in another shooting that happened early that morning on the 3800 block of South Wynn Road, near Twain Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, police said. No one was injured during that shooting, and further details were not available.

Spencer said Saturday that gang detectives were helping with the investigation, and police believed the shooting “may be gang related.”

The man’s death marked the seventh homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Spencer urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may be a witness to contact police at 702-385-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

