Man fatally shot Saturday identified as North Las Vegas resident

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 46-year-old man fatally shot at a North Las Vegas apartment complex early Saturday.

He was David Warnock, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Warnock died at the scene of the shooting after police were called about 4 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex parking lot at 3301 Civic Center Drive, the North Las Vegas Police Department has said.

The department on Saturday said detectives had not identified witnesses or a possible suspect in the killing. It was not immediately clear Tuesday if anyone has been arrested in connection with Warnock’s death.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. His death marked the 10th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

