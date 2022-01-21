Man fatally shot, suspect arrested after fight in Las Vegas

Police arrested Clinton McCoy, 36, on a murder charge on Friday. Police said that during a fight, McCoy fired one round with a handgun.

Clinton McCoy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man was shot to death Thursday night following a fight, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 10 p.m. near the 1600 block of Crisp Pear Court, near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified his as Thaxton Wynn, 33. His cause and manner of death are pending.

McCoy remains at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show. He has a court appearance set for Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.