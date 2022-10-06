71°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Man fatally shot while in a vehicle in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2022 - 4:22 am
 
Updated October 7, 2022 - 5:14 pm
A man was fatally shot multiple times while inside a vehicle Wednesday night in central Las Vegas.

At around 10:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tonopah Drive. A man found with multiple gunshot wounds died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victim arrived at the apartment complex and after a short time was shot by an unknown individual who fled the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victim.

Anyone with information can call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

