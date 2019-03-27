Man fatally shot while riding bicycle in east valley

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating Tuesday night’s deadly shooting of a man riding a bicycle in the east valley.

Police were called about 10:55 p.m. on reports of a shooting in a neighborhood near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, a Metropolitan Police Department release said Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found a man lying on the street on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He and another man were riding their bikes on Sacks when they encountered several men who were walking on the street. One of the men in the group pulled out a rifle and shot at the two bicyclists as they tried to ride away.

The group ran before police arrived. The second bicyclist was not injured.

No arrests have been made, but police said “it is possible the deceased victim and the suspect may have had a previous altercation a few days before this shooting.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family has been notified.

Metro urged anybody with information on the shooting to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

