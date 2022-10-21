Man fatally shot while sitting in car in northeast Las Vegas, police say

The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot while he sat in his car Thursday evening in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, near East Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police responded to the reported shooting and found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times while he was sitting inside a white Dodge Charger. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The victim was parked in front of the home of a friend he was visiting. While he was inside the car, a man wearing dark clothing was walking on the sidewalk across the street. The person across the street then ran across the street to the Dodge and fired several rounds into the car, according to Johansson.

“I think it’s too early to tell in our investigation whether it’s random or not random at this time,” Johansson said. “Do I think that we’ll have a more clearer picture in the next couple hours as we continue our investigation? I do.”

Johansson said the shooter fled the scene and is outstanding. He is believed to be a man in his 20s, but police do not know his identity.

Christy Lane was closed between Washington and East Monroe Avenue.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.