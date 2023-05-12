Man fatally shot woman as she walked into her house, police say

Michael Coleman, 39, was charged with open murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Kidada Stewart.

Michael Coleman (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with the Feb. 27 murder of a woman in her southwest valley home.

Michael Coleman, 39, was charged with open murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Kidada Stewart. Police say a man clad in all black ran toward Stewart and fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

Stewart was found dead around 9 a.m. outside her home in the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near Fort Apache Road and Blue Diamond Road. Police used video surveillance footage to identify the red Hyundai Sonata that the shooter drove from the scene, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Stewart’s girlfriend told police she was expecting Stewart to be home around 9 a.m. and heard gunshots outside. She saw a red vehicle leaving the scene and called 911 to report Stewart had been shot.

A Hyundai was stopped by Nevada State Police in Arizona about 12 hours after the shooting and the driver identified himself as Michael Coleman, according to police.

A warrant for Coleman’s arrest signed by police in March did not describe a motive for the killing.

Coleman was arrested last week at his home, according to police.

According to court records, Coleman was indicted in 2003 with several other men who were part of the Rollin’ 60s Crips on federal charges that included arson, attempted murder, murder and sex trafficking.

He was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and three years of supervised release.

Coleman is due in court on July 10 and remains in custody on $250,000 bail, court records show.

