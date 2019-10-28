Man fatally stabbed at central Las Vegas apartments

A man was killed at the Indian Hills Apartments, 4550 W. Sahara Ave., after he confronted the driver of a car for going fast through the complex where kids were playing.

Police investigate an apparent homicide Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at an apartment complex on the 4500 block of West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the central valley Sunday evening.

A man was killed at the Indian Hills Apartments, 4550 W. Sahara Ave., after he confronted the driver of a car for going fast through the complex where kids were playing, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The two men got into a fight after the driver got out of the car, Spencer said at the scene. The driver stabbed the man, got back into his car and drove away.

Police do not believe the two men knew each other.

Spencer said investigators will be at the scene for the several hours.

