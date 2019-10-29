Man fatally stabbed at central Las Vegas apartments ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed Sunday after confronting another man who was driving fast through an apartment complex.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Indian Hills Apartments complex at 4550 W. Sahara Ave., on Monday Oct. 28. A man was killed after he confronted the driver of a car for going fast through the complex where kids were playing, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who was fatally stabbed at a central valley apartment complex Sunday after confronting another man who was driving through the complex.

Armando Gamboa, 23, was pronounced dead at the Indian Hills Apartments, 4550 W. Sahara Ave., after he confronted the driver of a car that was going fast through the complex where children were playing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday.

Gamboa died of a stab wound of the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

The two men got into a fight after the driver got out of the car, Spencer said at the scene. The driver stabbed Gamboa, got back into his car and drove away.

Police did not believe that the two men knew each other.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unclear if police have made an arrest in the case.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.