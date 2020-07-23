Man fatally stabbed at pool party in southwest Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded to the 4800 block of West Richmar Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard, around 10:49 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he was stabbed multiple times by another man late Wednesday at a pool party in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded to the 4800 block of West Richmar Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard, around 10:49 p.m.

Spencer said there was a party of about 200 people. Investigators believe the house was being rented for a two-day pool party when a fight broke out which led to the stabbing.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement Thursday from Metro.

No arrest had been made as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.