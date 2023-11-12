63°F
Homicides

Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s ex, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2023 - 9:57 am
 
Updated November 12, 2023 - 9:59 am
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in the 400 block of Harvard Street, near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department Sunday, police responded to a call of a stabbing just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a male in a home with apparent stab wounds.

Police said the man was with his girlfriend at a residence when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed the male.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

The male was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

