Man fatally stabbed by girlfriend’s ex, police say

The stabbing happened early Saturday near North Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in the 400 block of Harvard Street, near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department Sunday, police responded to a call of a stabbing just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a male in a home with apparent stab wounds.

Police said the man was with his girlfriend at a residence when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed the male.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

The male was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

