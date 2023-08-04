89°F
Homicides

Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 9:46 am
 
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vega ...
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was stabbed to death Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers found the 43-year-old around 1 a.m. dead from multiple stab wounds on the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue, near North Pecos Road, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the man, who was homeless, got into a fight with another person before the stabbing. The other person ran off, and police did not provide a description.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man who was stabbed after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

