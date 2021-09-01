90°F
Homicides

Man fatally stabbed in Summerlin home invasion identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 6:23 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Review-Journal file photo)
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally stabbed Friday during a home invasion in Summerlin.

He was 48-year-old Vergel Guintu of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He died of stab wounds to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. from a woman who said someone broke into their home, on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, and stabbed her husband. When officers arrived, they found Guintu inside with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Guintu was stabbed when he confronted the intruder, who was a juvenile. The boy was arrested on Saturday and booked on a murder charge, but police have not released his name.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

