Man fatally stabbed in Summerlin home invasion identified
Police received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. Friday from a woman who said someone broke into their home, on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, and stabbed her husband.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally stabbed Friday during a home invasion in Summerlin.
He was 48-year-old Vergel Guintu of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He died of stab wounds to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. from a woman who said someone broke into their home, on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, and stabbed her husband. When officers arrived, they found Guintu inside with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Guintu was stabbed when he confronted the intruder, who was a juvenile. The boy was arrested on Saturday and booked on a murder charge, but police have not released his name.
