Man fatally stabbed near east Las Vegas bus stop identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found Friday night near an east Las Vegas bus stop with fatal stab wounds.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

He was 54-year-old Jose Salamanca, the coroner’s office said. Police were called about 8:10 p.m. after Salamanca was found lying on a sidewalk near Sahara and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, Spencer said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound of the back, the coroner’s office said.

Salamanca was seen near a bus stop before he was stabbed, police said.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had identified a suspect in the man’s death. Further information about the stabbing was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.