58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Man fatally stabbed near east Las Vegas bus stop identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found Friday night near an east Las Vegas bus stop with fatal stab wounds.

He was 54-year-old Jose Salamanca, the coroner’s office said. Police were called about 8:10 p.m. after Salamanca was found lying on a sidewalk near Sahara and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, Spencer said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound of the back, the coroner’s office said.

Salamanca was seen near a bus stop before he was stabbed, police said.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had identified a suspect in the man’s death. Further information about the stabbing was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
2
Fire crews battle large blaze in southwest Las Vegas
Fire crews battle large blaze in southwest Las Vegas
3
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments a ‘complete’ loss after fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments a ‘complete’ loss after fire
4
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
5
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST