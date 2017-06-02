Man fatally stabbed outside central Las Vegas convenience store identified

A stabbing early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven at 998 E. Sierra Vista Drive resulted in the death of one person. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stabbing early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven at 998 E. Sierra Vista Drive resulted in the death of one person. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man fatally stabbed in a central Las Vegas convenience store parking lot has been identified.

He was 26-year-old Dejaun Lennelle White, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His city of residence is unknown.

White died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed multiple times on the 990 block of Sierra Vista Drive. The coroner said Thursday that White died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

A man had chased White that night, demanding money. The two stopped by a light pole in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. The two fought, and White was stabbed in the chest several times.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection to the homicide.

White’s death is the 91st homicide in Clark County for 2017 and the 76th investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

