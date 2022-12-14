Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 4 south of Moapa Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Las Vegas man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15.

On Dec. 4, John Andrew Fridlund, 79, was standing in front of his disabled black Chevrolet van around 8:50 p.m. It was parked in the right shoulder on southbound I-15, south of Moapa Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

An unknown vehicle heading south approached Fridlund’s vehicle and for unknown reasons drove into the shoulder and struck Fridlund before fleeing the scene.

Fridlund died at the scene. NHP said the hit-and-run driver and vehicle have not been identified.

