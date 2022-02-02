Man firing at wife and kids fatally shot another man, police say

Manuell Rogers, 35, is accused of murder in the killing of John DeClark, 70, of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Manuell Rogers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man firing a gun at a vehicle with his wife and four kids inside shot and killed another man at a Laughlin storage facility, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Manuell Rogers, 35, is facing a charge of murder in the killing of John DeClark, 70, of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Police were called Friday night to Laughlin Boat and RV Storage, 2445 Needles Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Arriving officers found DeClark and two children suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rogers’ wife called police and told officers that Rogers had been diagnosed with a medical condition, which was redacted in the report, after a car crash about two years ago.

On Friday, she arrived home with Rogers and her four children, but Rogers refused to drive into the garage after she opened the door.

Instead, he said he was going to the storage facility and drove off. As she drove into the storage facility with her children, Rogers started shooting at them, the report stated.

She backed up to get away from the gunshots and saw DeClark lying on the ground near the vehicle, according to the report. Another witness told police he drove his truck in between Rogers and the other vehicle because he saw children in it and wanted to protect them. It was unclear if he was injured.

Two children were injured from shrapnel entering the vehicle, though the report did not specify whether the children were in the vehicle with Rogers’ wife.

In an interview with police, Rogers “displayed signs of mental instability and was erratic with his speech,” according to the report.

Rogers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.