Man fled probation facility hours before allegedly fatally stabbing wife

Donald Miner holds his eight-month-old granddaughter Amoura outside the Marble Manor Community Center before balloons were released in honor of Makayla Adams on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of killing a 20-year-old mother inside her central Las Vegas home last week had fled his Southern California probation facility hours before the alleged stabbing, police said.

Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested Wednesday in San Diego on suspicion of fatally stabbing Makayla Adams, his wife, on Sept. 13. Adams was found with stab wounds at her home in the 800 block of Reed Place with her 8-month-old daughter. Adams died at the scene.

Police previously referred to Ricks as Adams’ ex-boyfriend.

Adams’ parents called police around 6:45 p.m. after finding their daughter lying on the living room floor covered in blood. Her parents had left Adams at home with her daughter around 3 p.m. Adams was found laying on her side, partially covering the baby, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

The baby was unharmed, police said.

When Adams’ parents came home they noticed the bathroom window screen had been pried off and heard a baby crying inside. The baby had been in a bouncer seat that had been knocked over.

“As they pulled the baby away, Makayla’s eyes moved, and she took her last breath,” the warrant read.

Her parents told police that Adams had recently received several texts from Ricks in which said he was going to kill Adams. A records check of Adams and Ricks conducted by police revealed eight calls for service and or reports of domestic violence. The records showed Ricks had an address in National City, California, according to the warrant.

Las Vegas police found that Ricks was on probation in California.

Adams’ mother told police that Ricks and Adams had a “physically violent relationship,” which included Ricks physically abusing Adams, according to the warrant.

On Aug. 30, Ricks was placed in a probation facility that he was not allowed to leave for 30 days. A parole officer told Adams’ mother that the facility staff would call the officer if Ricks left so he could warn the family.

At around noon, one of Ricks’ parole officers met with him at the facility. The officer departed the facility and was told about 30 minutes later that Ricks had left the facility and could not be found, according to the warrant.

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday said Adams died from stab wounds to her midsection and ruled her death a homicide.

Ricks is expected to be extradited back to Las Vegas. He faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, open murder and child abuse.

Last week, the Marble Manor community held two remembrance events for Adams, including one where balloons were released into the sky.

Adams’ mother Monica Miner said Adams left Ricks two months ago.

“She gave her life for her daughter’s life,” Miner said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.